Watch: Netflix drop the thrilling trailer for Tiger King season two

Great news Tiger King fans — the second season is just around the corner, due to premiere this coming November 17, and to keep us all excited Netflix have finally released the very first trailer!

That’s right, the jaw-dropping programme which captivated audiences all over the world throughout the pandemic’s earliest days is now back again, and wilder than ever.

What will season two entail though? Well, with Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

Check out the full trailer below:

Tiger King first premiered on Netflix back in March, 2020. It followed the wild, unpredictable and extraordinary life of former zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic. It also focused on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists such as Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accused of abusing and exploiting wild animals.

The series received phenomenal praise and garnered quite a following, as it was watched by 34.3 million people over 10 days after its release. It was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series, Outstanding Directing for Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

Tiger King 2 is set to premiere on Netflix in just a matter of days, landing on the streaming service this November 17.