Watch: Netflix drop mesmerising first trailer for Diana: The Musical

Netflix have finally released the trailer for their new musical all about the icon that was Princess Diana and we’re in absolute awe.

In case you didn’t know, Diana: A True Musical Story is a brand new stage musical which was supposed to open on Broadway last year, when the pandemic put everything on hold.

Now landing on the small screen, Netflix have taken a page out of Hamilton’s book and have filmed the mesmerising production with the musical due to land on the streaming service this October 1 as it makes its official public debut.

You can check out the full trailer below;

Royal enthusiasts and musical theatre lovers everywhere are bound to adore this fascinating yet fun-filled spectacle which follows the dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana and her rise to becoming one of the most influential women of the 20th century.

The musical will star Broadway actor Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony Award–winning actor Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The production was filmed last year in the musical’s home, the Longacre Theatre on Broadway, without an audience of course. However, live shows are due to commence this coming winter, with an official opening night set for November 17.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to watching this spectacle unfold from the comfort of their own homes as Diana: A True Musical Story lands on Netflix this coming October 1, which is only a few short weeks away!