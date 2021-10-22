Watch: Netflix drop fun-filled trailer for The Princess Switch 3

Netflix have finally dropped the festive trailer for The Princess Switch 3, starring Vanessa Hudgens, as it’s set to land on the streaming service next month.

“Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and… Vanessa Hudgens are back for THE PRINCESS SWITCH 3: ROMANCING THE STAR! Only on Netflix 18 November,” they announced on social media, alongside the fun-filled trailer.

As you would expect from the third instalment in The Princess Switch saga, Vanessa Hudgens will once again be reprising her three roles in this family-friendly Christmas film, which centers around a royal heist.

“It wouldn't be Christmas without a Switch or Three!” the official synopsis reads. “When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

Other stars reprising their roles for this upcoming festive flick include Sam Palladio, playing Prince Edward, Nick Sagar as Kevin Richards, Mia Lloyd, who plays Olivia Richards, Kevin’s daughter, Suanne Braun as Mrs Donatelli, Mark Fleischmann as Frank De Luca, Ricky Norwood as Reggie and Florence Hall as Mindy.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star is once again directed by Mike Rohl (Smallville, Shadowhunters) and produced by Hudgens herself and Brad Krevoy.

Fans won’t have long to wait either, as the film is set to debut exclusively on Netflix this coming November 18. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;