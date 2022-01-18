Watch: Netflix drop dramatic first look trailer for ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

Netflix have just dropped the very first trailer for their exciting new reboot, Vikings: Valhalla, and by the looks of things we’re in for a ‘bloody’ good time!

Fans of the original hit series, Vikings, have been eagerly waiting for even a glimpse at this sequel series, and now it seems the wait is finally over.

In this sequel to Vikings, a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (played by Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (played by Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (played by Leo Suter).

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Vikings: Valhalla is said to blend historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.

Plus, it was made right here on Irish shores, filmed in Wicklow much like the original series. Luckily fans of the show won’t have too much longer to wait, as the series is due to premiere on Netflix this coming February 25.

In the meantime, check out the first look trailer below;