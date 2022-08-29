WATCH: Lizzo uses VMA speech to clap back at body-shaming comments

A lot of legendary things happened at the MTV VMAs overnight, but by far, one of the most inspiring things was Lizzo’s acceptance speech.

The About Damn Time singer won the Video for Good award, and she decided to use its platform to address recent comments that were made about her by the comedian Aries Spears.

In a recent interview that he gave on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel, Aries body-shamed Lizzo by saying, "She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off." He also made several fat-phobic comments against her, including telling her to “put the éclair down”.

However, like the incredible role-model she is, Lizzo decided to keep her response to Aries to a minimum. Taking to the VMAs’ stage, Lizzo addressed her adoring audience by thanking them for giving her the fan-voted award.

In a subtle reference to Aries’ recent comments, Lizzo exclaimed, “To the b****es who got something to say about me in the press… You know what? I’m not gonna say nothing.”

Lizzo shrugged off Aries’ insulting comments, and instead decided to celebrate her glorious win. “They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back? Because, b****, I’m winning, ho!”, the 34-year-old declared with a grin.

After she stepped down from the stage, Lizzo took to her Instagram feed to re-post her acceptance speech.

“WE DONT CLAP BACK NO MORE – WE JUST KEEP WINNING,” Lizzo exclaimed in her caption.

Lizzo’s fellow creatives took to her comment section to congratulate the singer on her win.

“I loveee youuuuu congrats bbyyyyyy”, wrote former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui.

“Go girl”, rapper Snoop Dogg commented.

One of Lizzo’s backup dancers, Shirlene Quigley, also sent the Good as Hell singer her well-wishes by writing, “Yeppppppyyyyyy!!!!! Congrats”.

Many congratulations to Lizzo on her well-deserved win!