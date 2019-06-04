Watch: Katie Taylor arrives back in Ireland after phenomenal win

Katie Taylor has arrived at Dublin airport after her incredible win against Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden.

The Bray native was faced with a massive challenge in her boxing match against the Belgian lightweight champion, and it was almost too close to call in the end.

Thankfully, the Irish sportswoman emerged victorious and is now the five-belt undisputed lightweight world champion. She received a warm welcome upon her return to Ireland, with fans flocking to the airport to meet her;

She spoke to RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Sean O'Rourke, opening up about the win:

"It was a very very close fight but we knew from the earlier rounds that we won the fight. This is what happens when the best fight the best. It was an absolute battle I'm so glad I came out as the winner. It's a fight that people want to see again.

"I can't wait for it." After declaring a rematch with Persoon was 'inevitable', since the final decision was met with controversy, Katie spent time with some of her younger followers and stayed for pictures.

So many mega fans here in Dublin airport for Katie Taylor’s homecoming! pic.twitter.com/uNqXfFfX10 — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) June 4, 2019

The gifted sports star thanked fans for their support and for showing up at the airport to greet her;

"It's a great welcome. It's great to be home and to see the support is absolutely phenomenal.

"It was great to come through such a tough battle on Saturday night and to come out victorious. This is what it's all about," she added.

Her defeated opponent has already vowed to make an appeal, but Katie landed 93 punches versus Persoon's 83, so the stats don't lie. Persoon told Sudpresse that a claim is already being planned.

A tribute the incredible boxer is apparently in the works, and is set to appear in her hometown of Bray, Wicklow.

A motion will be tabled at the first new meeting of Wicklow County Council this Friday to have a statue erected in Taylor's honour, as well as a proposal to have post boxes in Bray painted gold to celebrate her achievement.

Councillor Joe Behan praised Taylor for her contribution to her community:

"However, there is a great desire to have a statue erected in Katie's honour to celebrate what she has done, both as an amateur and a professional, as an ambassador for Bray."

Congratulations to Katie on her electric win, she's always the champion of the world in our eyes. She's basically Million Dollar Baby personified.

Feature image: Instagram/@energized_show