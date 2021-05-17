Watch: James Corden takes us behind the scenes of Peter Rabbit 2

As cinemas reopen across the UK today, friends and families alike are treated to the pure joy that is Peter Rabbit 2.

If you’re as excited as we are for the release of this charming film, then you simply must check out this hilarious featurette, as James Corden talks us through his mischievous character, Peter Rabbit.

Yes, that’s right — the lovable rogue is back for the second instalment of this fun-filled adventure. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

Venturing out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

While James Corden voices the rambunctious title character, Peter Rabbit, this second film will also see the return of some of our favourite stars, with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson reprising their roles as Bea and Thomas, while Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie both return to take on the voice roles of Mopsy and Flopsy Rabbit.

Peter Rabbit 2 will put a spring in the step of family audiences as it bounces on to the big screen on the very first day that cinemas re-open across the UK on May 17, 2021. While there's no word yet as to when it will be available to Irish viewers, we’ve been assured that it’s coming soon!