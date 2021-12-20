Watch: HBO drop the official trailer for the Harry Potter Reunion

Calling all Potterheads — this is not a drill! The official trailer for the Harry Potter Reunion Special has finally dropped and it’s everything we hoped for and more!

Streaming service HBO Max have just released the first full-length trailer for their highly anticipated Harry Potter Reunion, which is due to premiere in just a few short weeks, on New Year’s Day.

“Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max,” their Instagram caption read

Throughout this highly emotional trailer, fans are given their first real glimpse of the cast as they’re reunited with one another on this reconstructed Harry Potter set.

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Danniel Radcliffe share heartfelt memories and sentiments, with the actor stating in the voiceover, “The thing that scared me the most, was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our lives was done, and there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone, and being like, it wasn’t over.”

Announced last month, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time as it reunites the esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix LeStrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) will also be returning along with James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weaseley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and many more!

The reunion will air on HBO Max in America on New Year’s Day and will be available to view here in Ireland and the UK that very same day via Sky and streaming service Now TV.

In the meantime, check out the spellbinding trailer below;