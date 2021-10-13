Watch: Disney+ drop first full trailer for new ‘Home Alone’ reboot

Ever since it was announced that a new Home Alone reboot would be arriving on our screens, fans of the original franchise have been quite dubious as to whether or not this new adaptation can truly compare to the much-loved 1990 version, which is still enjoyed in homes all over the world each festive season, 30 years later.

Giving viewers their first glimpse at the new Home Alone reboot, Disney + dropped the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone on Tuesday evening, and it’s equal parts cringey and endearing — just as we imagined.

Irish actress and comedian, Aisling Bea takes on the infamous role of worried mother, Carol Mercer, iconically played by Catherine O’Hara all those years ago in the original film where her character was named Kate McCallister.

Meanwhile, JoJo Rabbit’s Archie Yates plays Macaulay Culkin’s part of Max Mercer (a.k.a. Kevin McCallister), a 10-year-old boy who was accidentally left home alone over the Christmas holidays.

The plot of course follows the basic storyline played out in the original festive film, whereby the whole Mercer clan depart for the Christmas season, only to discover once they arrive at their destination, that they might have left a little somebody at home all by themselves.

Delighted to realize that he now has the house to himself, 10-year-old Max has his work cut out for him when two tireless burglars — hilariously played by Ellie Kemper (The Unbreakable Kimmie Schmit, The Office) and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) — make it their mission to infiltrate the Mercer residence and steal a priceless heirloom.

Other stars who make an appearance in this highly anticipated adaptation include Kenan Thompson (Kenan & Kel), comedians Pete Holmes and Chris Parnell, Timothy Simons (Veep), as well as a cameo appearance from Devin Ratray, who will be reprising his infamous role as Buzz McCallister, who he played in the first two Home Alone movies.

As the film, which was originally set in the suburbs of Chicago, has now been given a British twist, many of Aisling Bea’s followers have questioned why the comedian needed to forgo her lovely Irish accent in favour of an English one.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, 37-year-old Aisling shared a video, setting the record straight once and for all. Throughout the brief video, Aisling explained, “To everyone who has been wondering online why I have an English accent in the new Home Alone movie, it's because the character is English, she’s from England and if she’s from England and spoke with an Irish accent then that would be quite strange.”

It is also not a true crime documentary about a Mother who leaves her son alone to fend for himself, because if it was I would be in jail. #HomeSweetHomeAlone @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/zO1JJe8GIk — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) October 12, 2021

Sounds about right!

Home Sweet Home Alone is set to premiere on Disney+ this coming November 12. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;