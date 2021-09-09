Watch: Check out the exciting first trailer for the 4th Matrix movie

The first trailer just dropped for the exciting new Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections, and we’ve got chills!

This long-awaited reboot film is set to hit the big screen this coming December 22, and we for one can’t wait.

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

You can check out the full trailer below;

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter) and Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl, TV’s How I Met Your Mother).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico) also stars along with Christina Ricci (TV’s Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story), Telma Hopkins (TV’s Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV’s Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).

Lana Wachowski directed from a screenplay co-written by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. The film was produced by Grant Hill, James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski. The executive producers were Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.

Wachowski’s creative team behind the scenes included Sense8 collaborators: directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

The Matrix Resurrections will be premiering in cinemas this coming December 22. In the meantime, the first three Matrix movies are available to binge on Netflix!