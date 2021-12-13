Call the Midwife share first sneak peek at the Christmas special

It’s a very exciting time for Call the Midwife fans, as BBC have just shared the very first sneak peek at this year’s Christmas special, and it looks absolutely magical!

Taking to social media on Sunday night, Call the Midwife shared a first look at this year’s upcoming festive episode, including snippets from the Christmas episode and chats from the cast and crew.

“With less than two weeks left to Christmas Day, We’re THRILLED to release our first exclusive sneak peek video about the new Christmas Special!!” the caption read.

Judging by this first look trailer, we’re in for a real treat this Christmas, with the episode featuring plenty of twists and turns, heartwarming moments, nail-biting births and a bunch of adorable babies!

A #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special behind-scenes exclusive!

Our cast talk the joys of the forthcoming festive episode, milk float arrivals, breech deliveries… and a trip to the seamy side of life for young Timothy Turner!

Christmas Day pic.twitter.com/KDuHT4cPaO — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 11, 2021

What will this Christmas special entail exactly though? Well, viewers can expect to see the return of Timothy Turner, Dr. Patrick Turner’s son, who is home from medical school and experiencing a real life med-call with his dad for the first time. The only problem? The call features a real life mobster gang!

Meanwhile, sister Francis will have to perform her very first breech delivery with very little help, and Mother Mildred arrives in unexpectedly, on a milk float no less.

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special is due to air on BBC One on Christmas Day, December 25 at 8pm — make sure to tune in!