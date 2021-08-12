Watch: Aoibhín Garrihy’s daughters meet their new baby sister

Former Fair City actress Aoibhín Garrihy has shared the sweetest video of her two older daughters meeting their new baby sister for the first time, and we can’t cope with the cuteness!

In the adorable black and white video, three-year-old Hanorah and two-year-old Líobhan are squealing with joy and are utterly amazed at the sight of their baby sister, Isla, who was born this past Monday.

From little Líobhan playing with Isla’s toes to big sister Hanorah saying “Don’t cry” when the newborn lets out a little whimper this video is simply food for the soul and just what we needed on this dull Thursday morning.

Apparently we weren’t the only ones who thought so either, as Aoibhín’s video was soon flooded with comments from friends, family and fans gushing over the cuteness of it all, including messages from both of Aoibhín’s sisters.

Ailbhe Garrihy says she “Could watch this a million times xx.”

“The ‘don't cry’ kills me,” radio presenter Doireann Garrihy wrote, adding, “Best sisters already.”

Irish broadcaster and expectant mum Síle Seoige excitedly commented, “I can't cope with the cuteness [three heart emojis] Best lil sisters ever.”

“I just imagine this but with you & your sisters… adorable,” gushed Irish influencer Grace Mongey, a.k.a. FacesByGrace.

Aoibhín announced the wonderful news yesterday afternoon that she and her husband John Burke had welcomed the birth of their third little bundle of joy, as the parents now have three-under-three.

“Our littlest love, Isla Burke, who arrived on Monday, making us the happiest, luckiest bunch in the whole world,” the 34-year-old mum lovingly wrote alongside a beautiful photo of her tiny tot dressed in pink, sleeping on a knitted baby blanket.