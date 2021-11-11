WATCH: Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot is back in adorable Christmas advert

You know the festive season is just around the corner when the Christmas adverts start coming in hot!

Thankfully, family favourite Christmas character, Kevin the Carrot, is back on Irish TV screens this Christmas with a new nemesis — Ebanana Scrooge!

Supermarket giant Aldi has brought the pair together for its Christmas TV ad, and as part of the seasonal campaign, will highlight their charity partner Barnardos, who they teamed up with in October 2020 with a goal of raising €1 million across a two year partnership.

The Christmas Carrot TV ad, which premieres on TV at 19.15 on Thursday, November 11 on Virgin Media One, is a charming Dickensian-style take on A Christmas Carol, and follows the story of Christmas loathing Ebanana Scrooge, who is reminded of the joys of the festive season by Kevin the Carrot who returns to screens once again this year, despite rumours to the contrary.

Check out a sneak peek of the heartwarming, fun-filled advert below:

The animated Yuletide story is voiced by Chef Catherine Fulvio, features the well-known Irish folk-style ballad Fairytale of New York and introduces viewers to a medley of fruit and vegetable characters – including Marcus Radishford, which is voiced by the England striker, Marcus Rashford, as well as Tiny Tom, Peas and Goodwill and Kevin’s Dickensian family.

This is the sixth successive year that Aldi’s Christmas ad campaign has featured Kevin the Carrot, with last year’s ad campaign racking up over 3.2 million views online.

Getting into the festive spirit, Aldi also launched a two year partnership with children’s charity Barnardos in October 2020 with the goal of raising €1 million for vulnerable young children across Ireland.

The partnership is supporting families in need by raising vital funds for their Early Years and Family Support Services, including providing children with healthy breakfasts, hot meals and nutritious snacks as well as vitally needed emotional support services.

If you would like to contribute to this wonderful cause, visit Barnardos.ie/aldi to donate now or text ‘KIDS’ to 50300 to donate €4 to help support a vulnerable child this Christmas! Text Cost €4. Barnardos will receive a minimum of €3.60. Every €4 donated could help Barnardos provide a hot dinner and access to specialised care for a child in a Barnardos After School Club.