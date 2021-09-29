Warner Bros announce the storyline for the third Fantastic Beasts film

Potterheads and Wizarding World fanatics will be pleased to hear that the official release date for the third Fantastic Beasts film has finally been announced and it’s a lot earlier than we thought!

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was originally expected to hit the big screen at some stage next July, is now being released this coming April 15, 2022.

That’s not all though. Warner Bros have also shared the first tidbits of information about what the storyline of this highly anticipated sequel will entail.

According to the official Wizarding World website, this third installment will see a young Albus Dumbledore, along with a few familiar faces, as they embark on the battle of a lifetime. “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world,” the synopsis reads.

“Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

Fans of the beloved fantasy series will be pleased to see the return of Eddie Redmayne, who will be reprising his role as Newt Scamander, and Jude Law who will once again be portraying a young Albus Dumbledore.

Other returning stars include Ezra Miller (Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

Comedian and actor Jessica Williams, who had a brief appearance in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will return as Ilvermorny professor Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks, while Mads Mikkelsen will debut as Gellert Grindelwald.

The film is once again directed by David Yates, with a screenplay co-written by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves.