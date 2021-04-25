Want your hair to look it’s best this summer?

The end of lockdown seems as if it’s getting closer every day. With an end in sight, we’re all beginning to plan our lives a little more – meeting up with family, friends and missed-ones, getting out and about for summer, staycationing and maybe even getting to sit out in a restaurant somewhere with an Aperol spritz and pretend we’re abroad for a little while.

The point is, better days are coming and I don’t know about you, but I think a lot of us will go into self-care hyperdrive when the time does come to re-enter our social lives. There’ll be hordes of women in the razor section at the supermarket, hairdresser’s phones will be ringing off the hook, the scent of fake tan will drift through the country for weeks.

So why not get a little head start now? Self care and beauty are long term investments. Looking after ourselves now means we’ll see the results later down the line. With hairdressers not open for the last five months, I think a lot of us have found it hard to look after our hair during this time. It’s been too easy to just throw it up in a bun for working form home and let it get rattier and rattier as it grew longer and our roots grew darker.

A little investment in your hair right now could go a long way come summer time when you want it to be at its best (and your hairdresser will thank you). Which is why it’s so exciting that Millies.ie, top Irish beauty e-tailer, has revealed it has the exclusive stockist rights to the new Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask!

We’ve been hearing great things about Olaplex the last few years, but why are their products better for our hair than traditional haircare?

Olaplex is a deep repair treatment system that rebuilds broken hair bonds. It has gained a cult following in the beauty industry in recent years with huge hype around the latest release of the new Olaplex no.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask. It is infused with the classic patented Olaplex bond building technology and the highly concentrated 4-in-1 reparative mask adds shine and body while providing intense moisture to treat damaged hair. Made without sulphates, phthalates, parabens or gluten, the mask is vegan and colour safe, making it a revolutionary development in haircare.

Olaplex no.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask protects hair from a range of thermal, chemical, mechanical and environmental factors. This means that not only does it shield your hair from the effects of heat damage and colouring damage, but it also ensures that your hair maintains its strength through the friction that brushing wet hair can bring and defends it from cold weather, humidity and pollution too.

It’s really simple to use and is a great addition to your usual hair routine that’s low effort while providing major results. Use once a week and apply to clean, damp hair mid-length to ends. Use sparingly on the roots and work through lengths with your fingers. Leave it in for ten minutes and rinse, styling your hair as you usually would.

Hair will be visibly healthier, as Olaplex repairs broken bonds and strengthens hair, dramatically improving the hair cuticle. The difference is that it protects from within, and provides immediate results for all hair types.

