Want your fastest, deepest tan yet? Check out Bondi Sands new ultra dark tan!

There is nothing we love more than getting our tan on and hitting the town like the glowing goddesses we are. Tan elevates every outfit, makes us feel slimmer, healthier and more ready to take on the world.

The parts of tanning that we don’t love? The patchiness and stickiness that comes with having to apply several layers just to get the colour we want. All the layers ruin our bedsheets and clothes, making us feel gross and messy, when all we want is true, deep colour in just one application.

But what if there was a product that was skin quenching, gave us a gorgeous glow and didn’t take three or four layers to get the desired colour?

Achieve a deep bronzed, Australian tan every time with the newest addition to the Bondi Sands Aero family. With a weightless, quick dry formula, Aero Ultra Dark (€26.99 RRP) absorbs quickly into the skin for the most controlled and comfortable self-tanning experience yet. Light as air and touch dry in seconds, aerated tanning is the ultimate way to get your glow on in summer 2021 and beyond!

This means no more spending hours getting the perfect tan – just one layer and you’re done!

The Bondi Sands Aero formula contains dual-action tanning activities to achieve a deep and long-lasting colour. Enriched with Vitamin E and Jojoba, both known to assist in skin moisturisation, Aero Ultra Dark also intensely hydrates and nourishes, resulting in tan longevity.

Combined with Bondi Sands’ awards winning salon quality formula and signature coconut scent, Aero Ultra Dark provides the ultimate deep bronzed glow. Bondi Sands is about sand, sea and sun and the lifestyle that comes with it.

Inspired by Australia’s most well known beach, and a desire to make the ultimate tan accessible to everyone, our salon quality formulas work to give you an even, naturally golden tan that hydrates and nourishes your skin meaning you stay bronzed for longer.

This product is designed for those with darker complexions or experienced tanners looking for the deepest, bronzed glow. Revolutionise the way you tan with Bondi Sands’ darkest aerosol foam – you’ll never look back. Available at Cloud 10, Shaws, Millies, Meaghars, McCauleys and selected pharmacies nationwide.