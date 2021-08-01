Want that glowing tan without the stickiness? Check out this hydrating H20 tanning mousse!

There is nothing we love more than getting our tan on and hitting the town like the glowing goddesses we are.

But come the next day, our skin ends up looking patchy, dried out and more ‘mess’ than ‘goddess’. The stickiness, the discomfort, the ruined bed sheets…sometimes it feels like it’s just not worth it for the naturally glowing look.

What if there was a product that was skin quenching, gave us a gorgeous glow and didn’t transfer?

The hydrating H20 Glow Tanning Mousse is a next-generation luxurious clear tanning mousse from he-shi. This no-colour-transfer hydrating mousse develops to the tone of your skin, helping you to achieve a natural-looking tanned glow that is unique to you! Genius, right?

It does this by treating your skin to a powerful cocktail of vitamin rich Avocado Oil, Aloe Vera and Aragon Oil. This ensures your skin stays supple, healthy and hydrated for 7-10 days and fades naturally and gradually – this means no more patchiness!

he-shi H20 Glow Hyaluronic Facial Mist is bursting with skin quenching ingredients that create outstanding hydration and glowing skin. With all he-shi tanning products, the primary focus is on skin nourishment and hydration, as this creates the best base for superior tanning results.

Simply spritzed on your face, the hyaluronic acid formula quickly acts to lock in moisture, smoothing fine lines and plumping the skin. Developing over 1 hour, this non-sticky clear mist then creates a fresh, naturally tanned and youthful glow that adapts to your own skin tone giving you your most confident natural-looking tan. Control the intensity of your tan: 1-2 spritz for a medium colour and 3-4 for a deeper he-shi tan.

It is alcohol free, paraben free, palm oil and mineral-oil free for superior skin hydration and tanning results. he-shi only use 100% natural EcoCert-approved DHA which is better for you and better for the environment. The products are safe in pregnancy and are proudly cruelty free and vegan!

The H20 Glow collection is available from Salons and Pharmacies Nationwide and Online at he-shi.eu!