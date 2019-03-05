Wait, were Khloe and Tristan even together when he kissed Jordyn?

We all know the story by now – Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his child, with Jordyn Woods, a long-time family friend of the Karashians and someone Khloe viewed as 'a sister.'

The alleged incident occurred at a houseparty two weekends ago, and it's all anyone can talk about since.

Following Jordyn's tell-all Red Table Talk, Khloe firmly appointed the blame for breaking up her family on Jordyn, saying that while Tristan was also to blame, it had hurt her more that someone she was close to would do this.

However, fans are now speculating that Khloe and Tristan werent together when he kissed Jordyn in the first place – and that perhaps this whole shenanigan is just a way to drum up more publicity with a messy break up.

During her Red Table Talk, there is a detail at the beginning of the interview most people missed – Jordyn referring to Tristan as Khloe's ex from the get-go, rather than her partner.

'We’re all dancing and drinking. I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,' she beings.

So Jordyn slipped up and said ‘I’m not sure how I would feel if someone was hanging at my ex’s house’…. Confirming Khloe and Tristan weren’t together??!!! This whole ordeal just seems like an excuse to have a public breakup #RedTableTalk — (@francescajayx) March 1, 2019

'And that’s my first step where I went wrong. And how would I feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house—the father of my child?'

'I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem. I should have gone home after the party.'

So, does Jordyn's referral of Tristan as Koko's ex meant they may have already been broken up by the time this all went down?

Jordyn says “how would I feel if someone I knew was at my ex’s house or the father of my child’s house?” Does that mean Khloe and Tristan were already broken up???? — Katrina Grace (@kattgraceeee) March 1, 2019

Fans certainly seem to think so, however Khloe's initial claim that Jordyn is the reason her family is now broken up would lead you to think differently.

However, in the days following the interview, Khloe then tweeted: 'Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.'

It's still not clear what the status of their relationship was when Tristan kissed Jordyn, but either way I think we can all agree that wah happened was wrong.