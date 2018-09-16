Vogue Williams picked the sweetest name for her baby boy

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have finally revealed the name of their baby boy and we are in love.

The parents welcomed their son into the world on September 5, 2018 and we have been itching to know his name ever since.

The new mum kept her baby boy's name private for quite some time but the presenter finally revealed it in an interview with Hello magazine.

Vogue and Spencer opted for a traditional name and it is too cute.

They decided to call their son Theodore.

Vogue wrote on Instagram: "My whole world has changed with the arrival of our beautiful boy Theodore."

She continued: "The last two weeks have been the best of my life. I am loving every minute of being a mother, even the very sleepy wake up calls at night. Spencer and I have never felt love like it.

"Theodore you are our world," the mum added.

We simply can't get enough of the name Theodore. The traditional name is of Greek origin. It means "gift of God."

How cute!

Vogue and Spencer couldn't have picked a better name for their darling boy.