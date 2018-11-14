Vogue and Spencer to star in exciting TV show together

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have been working on a very exciting project and we are thrilled for the lovebirds.

Presenter Vogue confirmed that they will be releasing their very own TV show in 2019.

The DJ shared a promo photo from their show on Instagram earlier today: “Very excited to let you all know that @spencermatthews and I have been working on our own show!”

Vogue revealed that the show will be titled Spencer and Vogue Adult(ish).

The series will air on E4 in the coming months. Vogue stated that it will hit our TV screens early next year.

Spencer is no stranger to the TV world. The dad starred on popular reality series Made In Chelsea for many years before leaving to focus on his life with Vogue.

“It’s been so much fun filming, we can’t wait for you to watch,” she gushed.

The show will follow the couple’s new life as parents and we can’t wait to see how their lives have changed since welcoming their son Theodore.

Vogue gave birth to their baby boy on September 5, 2018.

They confirmed their son’s arrival by sharing the cutest photos on their individual Instagram accounts and have been keeping fans up to date ever since.

Fans certainly adore seeing Vogue and Spencer’s family photos so there is no doubt their show will be a huge hit.

Will you tune into Spencer and Vogue Adult(ish) in the new year?