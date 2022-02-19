Visiting France this summer? Here are the must visit foodie gems.

From fine dining to local bites, renowned Irish food writer and cookbook author Trish Deseine offers great food inspiration for your touring holiday

As we rediscover the joy of travel, Irish Ferries has partnered with renowned French-based Irish author, Trish Deseine, to curate the first Irish Ferries Gastro Guide to Normandy. Suitably seasoned with a host of hidden local gems to inspire your next adventure, there’s never been a better time to bring the car and Sea Travel Differently with a gastronomic experience.

Having moved from Northern Ireland to Paris in 1987, Trish Deseine has spent over three decades immersed in the culture, authored an array of popular and award-winning French inspired cookbooks and hosted multiple TV shows. Now one of France's most celebrated food writers, through this definitive guide Trish is using her in-depth knowledge and appreciation of the local area to truly inspire those on a journey or discovery, while surprising even the most decerning of palates.

From wonderful open-air food markets with local fare, to gorgeous fishing towns with fresh seafood and legendary fine dining restaurants, the first Irish Ferries Gastro Guide by Trish Deseine offers a diverse and flavour-packed itinerary with many ports of call that are easily accessible by car. Whether the local cuisine is the highlight of the trip, or you’re simply passing through and looking for adventure along the way, there’s something for everyone.

Pack up the car and kick off your unforgettable journey on Irish Ferries' magnificent W.B. Yeats, where the holiday truly begins the moment you arrive onboard.

Rested and ready for adventure when you arrive in Cherbourg, Trish Deseine recommends a trip to the very local La Criée du Tomahawk for a dozen of their famous oysters and the chance to take in the view towards Tahitou island, which can be accessed by walking over the oyster beds at low tide. Head towards picturesque Honfleur and savour the sweet traditional aromas of freshly baked financiers, madeleines, and macarons being made in the open kitchen of Les petits Dupont before you enjoy an evening of guilt free fine dining at L’Huitre Brûlée, serving a conscious seasonal menu and range of delicious natural wines.

Home of famous cheeses Camembert, Pont-l'Évêque and Livarot, Deseine's Irish Ferries Normandy Gastro Guide invites travellers to traverse one of France's most verdoyant regions dotted with numerous cider and Calvados distilleries.

