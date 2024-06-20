Visit Wicklow launches Wicklow Passport, an exciting new initiative

Visit Wicklow has just launched the Wicklow Passport, an exciting new initiative that encourages visitors and locals to stamp their journey through the Garden of Ireland at participating locations – and discover hidden gems along the way!

Wicklow is at the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, offering something for everyone from glorious mountains to stunning seaside towns. Drive, cycle or walk the length and breadth of Wicklow and discover the many activities, attractions and flavours of this great county – all the while collecting various custom Wicklow Stamps at participating locations. This is a truly unique experience to enjoy with the whole family!

To start your journey simply order your Wicklow Passport for €5 from VisitWicklow.ie/passport, and start planning your route online using the new interactive map. There are over 26 different areas just waiting to be explored.

Throughout the year, Visit Wicklow welcomes new Ambassadors from all over the world, in recognition for completing the Wicklow Passport. To claim your Ambassador Certificate simply upload a photo of your Wicklow Passport with a minimum of 15 stamps to VisitWicklow.ie/become-a-wicklow-ambassador/ to claim your Wicklow Ambassador Certificate along with a fantastic Wicklow Passport neck-warmer and Wicklow Ambassador Collector’s Pin.

The combination of routes you can take are endless with the Wicklow Passport. Alongside being one of Ireland’s premier outdoor destinations – offering everything from the largest national park in Ireland, the biggest forest land, the largest mountain area and the highest waterfall – Wicklow also offers picturesque towns, fascinating heritage sites and cultural experiences with a host of fantastic local flavours at the many restaurants, pubs and cafés.

Wicklow Passport Itineraries include:

West Wicklow Passport Itinerary: Blessington, Hollywood, Donard, Baltinglass, Dunlavin

This route covers most of West Wicklow starting along the shores of the Blessington Lakes down following the N81 to the ‘real’ Hollywood and on to Donard and the majestic Glen of Imaal, the Heritage Town of Baltinglass and back along the Kildare border to Dunlavin. The route proposed can be shortened but the detours are well worth the drive!

South Wicklow Passport Itinerary: Arklow, Aughrim, Tinahely, Shillelagh, Carnew

This is a highly scenic route going through the rolling hills and valleys of the southern ends of the Wicklow Mountains. There are plenty of things to see and do along the way. Don’t forget to enjoy the fantastic local flavours at the many restaurants, pubs and cafés. Highlights of the route include Arklow’s Maritime Museum and Tinahely Farm alongside the many stunning walking trails.

Wicklow Gardens Passport Itinerary

From tropical gardens all the way through to walled gardens and wild meadows this itinerary is an absolute must for both gardening enthusiasts and people eager to learn more about horticulture. Must see locations include Hunting Brook Garden, Russborough House and Powerscourt Gardens.

Wicklow Passport Itinerary: Enniskerry, Roundwood, Newtown, Kilcoole, Greystones, Delgany

Collect six stamps on this Wicklow Passport suggested itinerary. This is a highly scenic route combining the Wicklow uplands and the Wicklow coast. Highlights include Powerscourt Gardens, Lough Tay, Hidden Valley Park and the Great Sugarloaf.

Wicklow Passport Itinerary: Wicklow Town, Ashford, Rathdrum, Redcross/Brittas Bay

This Wicklow Passport suggested route includes some of Wicklow’s top attractions such as Avondale: Beyond The Trees, Mount Usher Gardens, National Botanic Gardens at Kilmacurragh, as well as some unique Wicklow Sceneries such as the Vale of Avoca or Brittas Bay sandy beaches.

Stamp your Wicklow journey this summer, and discover the Garden of Ireland’s hidden gems with the Wicklow Passport. Available to purchase now for €5 from Visitwicklow.ie/passport.

For further information please visit www.visitwicklow.ie.