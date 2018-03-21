Visit the Music City: 6 amazing things to do in Nashville, Tennessee

America is a country made up of some truly amazing cities, from New York to Los Angeles, there is something for everyone.

However, I'm a massive believer in thinking sliiightly outside the box, because the USA is more than just Times Square and Hollywood.

Last year, I visited Nashville, a vibrant and electric city in North Tennessee, and it was bloody unreal.

From adventure to mass amounts of drinking, and everything in between, Nashville is a destination that you need to see.

1. Honky Tonk Central

Honky Tonk Central is Nashville's latest and greatest honky tonk on world famous 'Lower Broadway' Downtown. with 3 full stories of live music, great food and great times, Honky Tonk Central is the destination stop when in Nashville. Honestly, I misspent an embarrassing amount of my trip in this place, I even bought the tshirt (true story!)

If you want to go out and live your best life, this is the place for you!

2. Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville is one of the world’s largest museums and research centres dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of American vernacular music. Chartered in 1964, the museum has amassed one of the world’s most extensive musical collections.

Visitors are immersed in the history and sounds of country music, its origins and traditions, and the stories and voices of many of its architects.You'll see everything from Johnny Cash's suits to Garth Brooks' guitars! Keep it country, kids.

3. Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art

Cheekwood is a privately funded 55-acre estate on the western edge of Nashville, Tennessee that houses the Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art. Formerly the residence of Nashville's Cheek family, the 30,000-square-foot Georgian-style mansion was opened as a museum in 1960.

Each year, Cheekwood welcomes over 250,000 annual visitors, making it one of Nashville's top cultural attractions. Visitors enjoy year-round festivals celebrating the four seasons. From 150,000 blooming bulbs in the spring to one million holiday lights in the winter, there’s always something to see at Cheekwood.

4. The Grand Ole Opry

Okay so I had the BEST night here! The Grand Ole Opry is a weekly country-music stage concert in Nashville, which was founded on November 28, 1925, by George D. Hay as a one-hour radio "barn dance".

Dedicated to honouring country music and its history, the Opry showcases a mix of famous singers and contemporary chart-toppers performing country, bluegrass, folk, gospel, and comedic performances and skits. You'll laugh, you'll dance and you'll leave grinning ear to ear (and a little drunk tbh).

5. The Johnny Cash Museum

Am I a massive Johnny Cash fan? Yes. Did I have a little cry to myself walking around this museum? Yes.

Officially authorised by the Estate of Johnny Cash, the museum features the largest and most comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash artefacts and memorabilia in the world. State of the art exhibits, a museum gift store, coffee shop, cafe and special events make this THE Cash venue to visit. Its open every day in the heart of downtown Nashville.

The Johnny Cash Museum takes you on an in-depth journey through the Man In Black's amazing life.