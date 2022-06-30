Visit Lyre’s Summer Spritz-Blitz pop-up at Dundrum Town Centre this Saturday!

Lyre’s is kicking off its Spritz Blitz at Dundrum Town Centre on Saturday July 2nd with an exclusive pop-up serving delicious summer sips including the Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz and Pink London Spritz.

Lyre’s fans new and old are in for a treat when they visit, as expert mixologist and Lyre’s Ambassador, Richie Delahoyde, will be whipping up a Spritz storm at Pembroke Square, Dundrum Town Centre in the exclusive Lyre’s pop-up. Visitors can kick back and enjoy a complimentary Spritz on the day, so whether you’re passing by or need a well-earned rest after shopping until you drop, swing by the Lyre’s Spritz Blitz station and enjoy a delicious summer tipple on Lyre’s.

Nothing says summer like a Spritz and these exclusive Lyre’s mixes are sure to set tastebuds alight! Zingy flavours and light bubbles combine to create a classic Italian zest, the ‘Spritz’ is a deliciously refreshing drink, paying tribute to the storied Italian tradition of Aperitivo – which means sharing an appetising pre-dinner drink at golden hour. Whatever your plans are this summer, with the Lyre’s range of Spritz cocktails, you can have your drink, your way!

Lyre’s has lovingly created 3 Spritz recipes for you to enjoy – from picnics in the park to sun seeking at the seaside and garden gatherings, Lyre’s has you covered for all outdoor eventualities this summer:

Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz

To begin, pour yourself a tall glass of this refreshing, slightly citrusy beverage. Now, lie in the sun, close your eyes, and say ‘Positano……Salerno…Amore.’ Presto, you are now an Italian Countess and sole heiress to your grandfather’s silk empire. Prego.

Lyre’s Pink London Spritz

Simple and delicious, this spritz can take the dip with either tonic, soda water or lemonade for a sweeter finish. In this liquid kitchen it’s your time to shine. Top with a lemon wheel and berry of choice…Mwah, chef’s kiss!

Lyre's Spritz De Passione

This is probably one of the most delicious spritz styled drinks you will ever taste. A wonderful combination of lightly bitter orange, summer fruits and fresh citrus with a touch of fizz in one mouthful. This is literally sunshine on a deserted beach, in a glass, cold.

Lyre’s Ireland Mixologist, Richie Delahoyde said; “A Spritz is the perfect accessory to your summer outings, and the best thing about making it a Lyre’s is that it is guilt free. My favourite garnish is a lemon with a couple of berries, or simply a large orange wedge. Delicious! Make sure to keep an out for the Spritz Blitz Bar popping up across Dublin this summer – and try it for yourself.”

Adored in equal measure by cocktail connoisseurs behind Ireland’s most-coveted bars like The Sidecar bar in The Westbury, Café En Seine and Six by Nico, to at-home mixologists, Lyre’s boasts a portfolio of 18 distinct non-alcoholic spirit variants, the largest and most diverse globally.

It’s no wonder Lyre’s is fast becoming a back-bar staple of celebrated drinking dens around the world – it is the most awarded non-alcoholic spirits brand ever after all, with multiple awards from the world’s best competitions such as San Francisco Wine and Spirits, London Spirits Awards and the RTD range was recently awarded Product of the Year in the BevNET awards 2021.

Lyre’s is now available to purchase from Brown Thomas, Tesco, Dunnes Stores, and Super Valu stores nationwide, subject to availability. For more information visit www.lyres.eu.