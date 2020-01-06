Viewers praise Call The Midwife for eye-opening and emotional episode

Call The Midwife returned with an emotional and eye-opening episode last night. The opening of series nine left viewers in floods of tears as the midwives tackled an outbreak of diphtheria.

Doctor Turner was stunned to find young Terry suffering from the ‘mediaeval' disease that swiftly spread throughout Poplar.

As patient after patient presented with signs of the disease, Doctor Turner and the midwives did everything in their power to help combat the spread of diphtheria.

The episode reminded audiences of the importance of vaccination, whether it’s 1965 or 2020. The fall in vaccination uptake is still a cause for concern today so there’s no doubt last night’s episode encouraged and educated many viewers.

One moment in last night’s episode that turned us into blubbering babies was when Violet handed Fred the framed photo of his late wife Betty. Fred, the hero of last night’s episode, was reflecting on the past when he found a photo of his dear wife who was killed in the Blitz.

He put it back in the tin but Violet knew it didn’t belong there so she had it framed for her husband and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Fred unwrapped that parcel.

The handyman was the centre of one of last night’s most touching storylines. As he was leaving Nonnatus House, Fred heard a baby crying but couldn’t see anyone around. Much to his dismay, he found a newborn girl in the dustbins outside Nonnatus, a moment he vowed to never ever forget.

Luckily, baby Primrose was soon reunited with her mother and Mother Mildred took the troubled pair under her wing to ensure they would be taken care of.

Call The Midwife continues next Sunday on BBC 1.