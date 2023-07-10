Victoria Beckham treats fans to video montage for Harper’s birthday

The Beckhams are celebrating today!

David and Victoria’s youngest child and only daughter, Harper, is turning 12 years old today.

To mark the exciting occasion, both proud parents have been showcasing their love for their daughter on social media.

Earlier today, Victoria took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming video montage of Harper.

The sweet video featured lots of never-before-seen moments from Harper’s life, including photos of Harper with her parents, and a few snaps with her older brothers – Brooklyn (24), Romeo (20) and Cruz (18).

Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

The video montage also included a few clips from the Beckham’s time together as a family, such as when David and Harper recently attended Harry Styles’ Love On Tour concert at Wembley Stadium.

“Happy birthday baby girl!!!” Victoria gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Can’t believe Harper Seven is 12 today!!!! We love you sooooo much!! You are our everything xxxxxx” the former Spice Girls singer added.

Proud dad David then went on to re-share the loving video that his wife had created, and wrote his own special message for his only daughter.

Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

“Happy Birthday my pretty lady, keep being beautiful inside and out,” the retired football star wrote.

“You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for, Daddy loves you,” David added.

Harper’s older brothers Romeo and Cruz have also shared their own birthday messages for their sister.

“HAPPY 12th birthday harper seven I love you so much,” Romeo wrote, while Cruz added: “Happy birthday Harper, I love you so much”.

Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

Many fans of the famous couple have since taken to social media to express their own well-wishes for Harper on her birthday.

“What a sweet child you have. She looks like an angel. Happy 12th birthday Harper. Hope your day is all that you wish for,” one follower wrote.

“Happy bday Harper.. always the daddy's princess,” another teased.

We hope Harper has the most amazing birthday!