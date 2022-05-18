Victoria Beckham shares sweet message for her dad on his birthday

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has taken to social media to share a sweet snap of her and her dad to celebrate his birthday.

With a photo shared to Instagram where Victoria and her dad are dressed to the nines and dancing together, she wrote, “Happy Birthday dad!! We all love you so so much and can’t wait to celebrate with you. Kisses from us all”.

Victoria wore a green gown with a chain print all over it, while her dad, Tony, looked smart in a navy suit and blue tie.

Fans headed to the comments to wish Tony well on his special day. One wrote, “Ah bless that is a beautiful picture Vi. Happy birthday to your lovely father”.

“I love how much you love your parents! Happy Birthday Victoria’s Dad!”, penned a second.

Another fan added, “What a beautiful photo of you both. Happy birthday to your lovely dad x”.

The former Spice Girls’ husband David also took the opportunity to wish his father-in-law a happy birthday.

Credit: Instagram

David shared snaps of Tony to his Instagram stories. In one picture where Tony is sunbathing David wrote, “Happy Birthday Tony. Hope your relaxing today. We love you”.

In a second, where Tony is posing at a dinner table with his wife Jackie, Beckham penned, “Happy Birthday Tony”, with a message for his mother-in-law, “Hope you have made him your speciality, pie in a tin”, followed by a laughing face emoji.

Posh Spice’s parents, Antony and Jackie, tied the knot in 1970 and went on to have three children, Victoria, Louise and Christian.