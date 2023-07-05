Victoria Beckham shares adorable snaps of 24th anniversary party

The Beckhams have been celebrating!

Yesterday, David and Victoria Beckham marked their 24th wedding anniversary with some lovely throwback snaps from throughout their marriage.

Now, after honouring their special day on July 4, Victoria has decided to share a glimpse into how the famous family chose to celebrate the anniversary.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 49-year-old shared a collection of photos from last night’s celebrations.

Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

The sweet images showcase David and Victoria taking three of their children – Romeo (20), Cruz (18) and Harper (11) – out for a luxurious family meal in London.

While the Beckham sons wore smart matching shirts for the anniversary, little sister Harper chose to wear an adorable blue floral dress, paired with a mini Louis Vuitton handbag. Meanwhile, David and Victoria looked as classy as ever, with the retired footballer wearing a navy suit and the former Spice Girl opting for a white suit and a strappy black cami.

The couple’s oldest child, 24-year-old Brooklyn and his wife Nicola, did not attend the gathering.

Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

“Last night in London celebrating our 24 year wedding anniversary. Love you all so much x,” Victoria gushed in the caption of her post.

Many of Victoria’s 30.9M Instagram followers have since taken to the comments section of her post to showcase their delight at the new family snaps.

“My favorite couple, happy anniversary,” one fan wrote.

“Happy anniversary, what a lovely family,” another added.

Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram

Yesterday, Victoria honoured her wedding anniversary by posting some never-before-seen photos of herself and David together.

“Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you),” the fashion designer teased, before adding: “I love you so much @davidbeckham xx”.

Meanwhile, David chose to reveal a brand-new throwback snap of the pair from their younger days, writing: “On this day 4.7.99 24 years and counting."

“To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time) Happy Anniversary love u so much,” he added sweetly.