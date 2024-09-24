Vicky Pattison gives insight into wedding ahead of Italian nuptials

Vicky Pattison has been speaking out ahead of her second wedding celebration.

The former Geordie Shore star tied the knot to her partner Ercan Ramadan on August 24 in London and is preparing to say ‘I do’ again in Puglia, Italy tomorrow.

Ahead of her second celebration, Vicky has reflected back on her and Ercan’s first wedding and shared her excitement to be doing it all over again abroad.

While chatting on Lorraine earlier today via video call from Italy, Vicky was asked how she’s feeling ahead of tomorrow after already going through the wedding process last month.

The 36-year-old responded by jokingly admitting, “I feel like I’m a bit of a seasoned pro now Lorraine. I’m definitely less nervous than I was the last time”.

She went on to confess, “We have a wedding planner for this one as well and she has taken away a lot of the stress and pressure, I can’t lie”.

Sharing an insight into her London wedding, where she had 160 guests at her house afterwards, Vicky explained, “It was lovely. I think any bride can attest that the process, the planning, the preparation is stressful and it is a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions but it was all worth it on the day”.

“It was absolutely beautiful and to be surrounded by friends, family, celebrating our love was really special… I will say, 160 people in your house – can not recommend. It was a zoo!”.

Vicky and Ercan’s second wedding ceremony, which will see Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks step in as flower girl, will be filmed for their upcoming two-part reality series, Big Fat Geordie Wedding.

When announcing the show during the summer, Vicky shared, “WE'RE MAKING A WEDDING SHOW!! @ercan_ram and I are super excited to share our journey with @e4grams!!!”.

“No doubt there'll be tears, tantrums and tense moments over table plans! (And that's just Ercky turkey ) But ultimately, we can't wait to start this next chapter of our lives surrounded by our incredible friends and family- and it just wouldn't be the same without you guys along for the ride.. the people who've supported me when it looked like I was never going to get my happily ever after.. I can't wait for you all to see it”.