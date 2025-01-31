Vicky Pattison fans thrilled as she opens up about new dating show

Vicky Pattison has been sharing details about her latest TV show, The Honesty Box, with Lucinda Light.

The former Geordie Shore star delighted fans by opening up about the new reality dating show that uses AI technology to see how truthful contestants are.

Revealing it was an ‘unbelievable’ experience to work on the programme, Vicky unveiled some behind-the-scenes pictures to social media.

Sharing a collection of snaps to her 5.5M Instagram followers, Pattison included sun-soaked images with crew and a glimpse into the gorgeous outfits she wore for the series.

In the caption of the post, the 37-year-old wrote, “The Honesty Box…. COMING SOON!!!!! Straight after the wedding last year I flew out to Cyprus to film a brand new reality dating show with a TWIST!!!!”.

“We use AI technology to find out if our babes are telling the truth as we believe honesty is the best policy when looking for love!!! I worked with this QUEEN @lucindaslight and I just can't wait for you guys to see it!!”.

Vicky went on to say, “I've been in the studio recently recording the voiceover for it and I have been GLUED to the screen, missing my cues and everything because I'm so engrossed!!!”.

“The cast, crew and everyone involved are just unbelievable and as soon I know more about when it'll be coming to your tellies specifically because I don't want you to miss it.”.

Many fans took to the comments to share their excitement about the upcoming show as one Instagram user wrote, “I'm excited for this show”.

“Two of my absolute faves on the telly!!!can’t wait to watch this”, penned a second fan, while another said, “Omg can't wait for this what a duo”.

When previously speaking about the show, Vicky explained, “We're currently abroad filming a brand new series for @e4grams and @channel4 with the incredible team at @mettlemouse and I just don't think I can explain how excited I am for you to see what we've been working on!!”.

“I'm going to stop talking now as I don't want to give anything away buttttt ITS SO JUICY ALREADYYYYY!”.