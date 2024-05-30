Vicky Pattison worries that fiancé Ercan won’t ‘handle’ fatherhood

Vicky Pattison has detailed her worries for the future.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner is due to marry her fiancé Ercan Ramadan in the next few months.

Last year, Vicky also remained open with her followers as she documented the process of freezing her eggs, in the hopes of becoming a mother in the future.

However, despite being excited and hopeful for parenthood, the reality star has now admitted that she still has concerns.

Speaking on her own podcast, titled The Secret To, Vicky revealed that she sometimes has doubts about Ercan as a father.

“I worry. Sometimes I wake up in a cold sweat in the night thinking, ‘I just don’t think Ercan can handle the task of fatherhood,’” the 36-year-old confessed in a recent episode.

"Me and Erc froze eggs last year because we’re getting married this year and I’m going to be 37 towards the end of the year,” she noted.

"Some days I’m so excited about extending our little family and then other days I’m so terrified about all these things you just don’t know,” she continued.

Reflecting on her decision to freeze her eggs, Vicky also stated that getting older means that she is running out of time to carry a child herself.

"I think women deliberately don’t talk about it because they don’t want to scare anyone off. I’m not getting any younger, so I can’t put it off too much longer,” she explained.

In an interview on ITV’s Lorraine last June, the former Geordie Shore star recalled her choice to freeze her eggs.

“I've had moments where I think, ‘Come on just do it now,’ but the thing is, I'm trying to be responsible,” she shared.

“I want to be the very best parent I can be, and in order to be that, I have to do it at the right time. So I'm hoping that in the next couple of years I'll be able to conceive naturally, but if I can't and if anything does happen, I have that security blanket so to speak,” Vicky added.