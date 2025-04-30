Vick Hope reveals she is expecting first child with husband Calvin Harris

Vick Hope has confirmed that she is about to become a mum!

Following months of speculation, the radio and TV presenter has quietly announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, DJ Calvin Harris.

Vick and Calvin – whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles – have been in a relationship since 2021, and tied the knot two years later.

Although she has yet to say anything specific about her pregnancy, Vick chose to use social media to share several snaps of her blossoming bump for the first time.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram and uploaded multiple photos from recent work events that she has hosted.

In one photo, she can be seen resting a hand on her bump as she interviewed Thunderbolts* actress Florence Pugh for BBC Radio 1. Meanwhile, in another image, Vick showed off her pregnancy bump in a tight-fitting yellow dress, as she presented Roundhouse London’s Poetry Slam.

In the comments section of her post, many of Vick’s fellow famous faces have since been congratulating her on her baby news.

“Congratulations darling. So happy for you both,” replied broadcaster Lisa Snowdon.

“Vick congratulations. You look RADIANT AF. Xxxx,” commented podcaster Elizabeth Day.

“She got the glow! X,” added former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Vick and Calvin tend to keep their relationship private from the public eye. The happy couple got married in 2023, when they celebrated their nuptials with a lavish Glastonbury-themed wedding in Ibiza.

Speaking to You Magazine last year, Vick admitted that she initially turned down Calvin’s advances in the mid 2000s.

“It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date. We still laugh about it now,” she teased, adding that she mistook Calvin for being “shallow”.

Describing her engagement as “perfect” and a “very special moment”, Vick went on to note: “We don't really put anything on social media because the time we have together is 'real life' and it's our own."