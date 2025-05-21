Vick Hope pens tribute ahead of welcoming first child with Calvin Harris

Vick Hope is embarking on her maternity leave!

Last month, the TV and radio presenter quietly announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, DJ Calvin Harris.

Now, as she prepares to become a parent for the first time, Vick has confirmed that she is beginning her maternity leave this week.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps, taken in the BBC Radio 1 studio with her co-presenter, Jamie Laing.

In the images, Vick chose to accentuate her blossoming bump by wearing a figure-hugging blue maxi dress.

“Final @bbcradio1 Going Home show with just the two of us for a little while, it’s been such an absolute blast!” the mother-to-be exclaimed in her caption.

“Thank you for the love and the laughs these last few months sweet sweet @jamielaing, all the team, and of course our amazing listeners. Legends, the lot of ya,” Vick gushed further.

Following her exciting update, many of Vick’s Instagram followers have since been sending her their well-wishes.

“Hope you have the most gorgeous time – congrats Vick,” one fan replied.

“Wishing you all the best Vick! You’re gonna be a wonderful Mumma,” another commented.

“Gonna miss you on the radio Vick! I wish you all best in this next part of your journey,” a third follower added.

During her final show with Jamie yesterday (May 20), Vick chose to address her listeners directly about her upcoming absence.

“I should probably also say this is my final week before I go on maternity leave,” she declared, before Jamie went on to praise his co-host.

“You're an amazing friend, an amazing person, and you're just going to be an amazing mum,” he stated, before Vick added: “Oh, thank you!”

Vick and Calvin – whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles – have been in a relationship since 2021, and later tied the knot in 2023.

On April 29, Vick subtly announced her baby news by posting photos of her growing bump for the first time, while discussing her recent career highlights.