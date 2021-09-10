Veggie Thai red curry: Spicy, nutrient-filled and delicious!

You’ll need…

1 can chickpeas

2 red chillies

1 handful fresh coriander

3 cloves garlic

2tsp ground ginger

2 limes

3 bay leaves

2tbsp soy sauce

1 white onion

1 courgette

1 can coconut cream

2tbsp Thai red paste

1tsp salt

2tbsp coconut oil

50g baby sweetcorn

1 red pepper

2tbsp brown sugar

½ cup water

50g mangetout

Melt you coconut oil in a wok over a medium heat.

Toss in chopped onions, garlic and ground ginger and coat with the oil, stirring for 2 minutes.

Next, add in your sliced red chillies and red peppers along with your sliced courgette. Cooked for 5 minutes to soften, stirring occasionally.

Now, add in your coconut cream and Thai red paste, mixing them to create the base of your sauce. Pour in your soy sauce, brown sugar, salt, bay leaves and the juice one 1 lime here too.

Pop in your mangetout and baby sweetcorn and ½ cup of water and pop the lid on for 10 minutes, lifting occasionally to stir.

Once vegetables are cooked through, add in the rest of your lime juice and shred fresh coriander over the dish, stirring it in.

Serve with fluffy white rice and a sprig of coriander!