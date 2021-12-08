Vegans, rejoice! Aldi are selling a fab range of plant-based wines

Catering to everyone’s dietary requirements is never an easy task, especially at Christmas time when stress levels are already at a constant high. That’s why we were only too delighted to hear about Aldi’s festive vegan range.

Whether you’re choosing a plant-based diet, entertaining vegans this Christmas, or considering ‘Vegan-uary’ Aldi has a fantastic range of vegan wines – the perfect accompaniment to their plant-based meals this festive season.

Their exclusive range of vegetarian and vegan products include a classic Nut Roast (€2.99), a Vegan Festive Wreath (€4.99) and No Turkey Crown with Vegan Bacon (€5.99), all available in stores now, This premium, plant-based menu will be sure to delight both vegetable and meat lovers alike, but not to forget the accompanying wines!

With a range of delicious vegan wines available ranging from full-bodied reds, to crisp whites and rosés, Aldi has you covered. Here’s a rundown on their full vegan wine collection, available in stores nationwide now.

Red wines:

Specially Selected Crozes Hermitage, 75cl €15.99

Specially Selected Lebanese Red, 75cl €10.99

Specially Selected Pinot Noir, 75cl €8.99

Specially Selected French Marselan, 75cl €8.99

Specially Selected French Minervois, 75cl €8.99

Specially Selected Spanish Ribera del Duero, 75cl €8.99

Costières de Nimes, 75cl €8.99

French Fitou, 75cl €7.99

Chassaux et Fils Cotes Du Rhone Villages, 75cl €7.79

Buenas Vides Argentinian Malbec, 75cl €6.99

Rosé wines:

Specially Selected Organic Rosé, 75cl €8.99

Côtes du Rhône Rosé, 75cl €8.99

White wines:

Grand Vallon White Chateauneuf Du Pape, 75cl €19.99

Specially Selected French Limoux, 75cl €9.99

Freemans Bay New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, 75cl €8.99

Specially Selected French Roussanne, 75cl €8.99

Specially Selected Macon Villages, 75cl €8.99

Mimo Moutinho Portuguese White Dão, 75cl €7.99

With the Christmas countdown already underway, Aldi’s range of vegan wines means you’ll have a festive tipple to suit everyone’s dietary choices this Christmas season.