Vanessa Bryant shares emotional tribute for late daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has penned an emotional tribute for her late daughter Gianna today, on what would have been her 18th birthday.

Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash with her dad, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, in January 2020.

As Vanessa marks her late daughter’s birthday, she shared a touching compilation of video footage of Gianna from throughout her childhood.

Credit: Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Set to the song My Girl by The Temptations, the clips show Gianna playing basketball with her dad, as well as spending time with her mum and sisters.

In the caption of the post, Vanessa wrote, “Happy birthday to my gorgeous girl, Gigi! I love you. I miss you. I’m so proud of you. 2024 was your year”.

“You would’ve been graduating high school and choosing which college to go to. ( I would’ve been trying my hardest to convince you to stay close to home)”.

She added, “I’m proud of the change in sports you and daddy worked so hard on. You continue to motivate me and inspire young women and girls daily. I love you always, mommy”.

Credit: Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with heavenly birthday wishes for Gianna.

Singer Kelly Rowland said, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY GIGI!!”, while fashion designer Rachel Zoe penned, "Happy Birthday beautiful angel Gigi and to beautiful Mommy Vanessa."

The Woman King star Viola Davis wrote, “Beautiful!! Happy birthday Gigi".

In honour of Gigi turning 18 years old, Vanessa worked with Nike to release special edition shoes because of the ‘impact Gianna had on highlighting women’s sports’, with the money going towards the Mambacita Sports Foundation to help support young athletes.

Credit: Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Opening up about the collaboration to honour her daughter, Vanessa revealed, “Gigi changed the game. Forever. On 5.1 we celebrate Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s 18th birthday and the transformational impact she had on highlighting women’s sports with the release of the Kobe 8 Protro ‘Mambacita’”.

Vanessa and the late Kobe shared four children together, 21-year-old Natalia, seven-year-old Bianka, four-year-old Capri and Gianna, who sadly passed away when she was just 13-years-old.

Gigi, her dad, and seven others tragically died after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas.