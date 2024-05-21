Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev gives update amid dirt bike accident

Nina Dobrev has shared an update after being in a bike accident.

The Vampire Diaries actress revealed she was hospitalised after an incident on a dirt bike.

After unveiling photos of herself in hospital and explaining that she has ‘a long road of recovery ahead’, Nina has now shared more details with fans about the accident.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dobrev admitted to her 26.1M Instagram followers that it was her first time on a dirt bike.

Her message reads, “I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol”.

When previously sharing the news of the biking incident, Nina unveiled photos from the hospital of her injuries.

Sharing a snap of herself laying in a hospital bed, Nina revealed she had to wear a neck brace and knee brace.

Credit: Nina Dobrev Instagram

With an IV in her arm, the 35-year-old confessed, “I'm ok, but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead”.

Nina also posted a photo of herself posing on the dirt bike before the accident alongside another picture of her in hospital later that day.

She captioned the post, “how it started vs how it’s going”.

Many pals, fans and famous faces alike flooded the comments of the post with well-wishes for Nina. New Girl star Zooey Deschanel wrote, “Noooo Hope you have a speedy recovery!”.

Credit: Shaun White Instagram

“Noooo so sorry! Feel better”, penned The Originals actress Claire Holt. Twilight star Ashley Greene Khoury added, “Always going big… heal fast”.

Nina’s boyfriend, Olympian snowboarder and professional skateboarder Shaun White, also commented to jokingly say, “Just keeping things on brand”.

Shaun also posted a snap of him and Nina on a private plane after she was released from hospital.

The picture shows Nina looking out the window with her leg in a brace.