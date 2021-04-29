Valentino to launch their first ever line of beauty products!

Today in exciting beauty news, Maison Valentino has announced its first Valentino Beauty Make Up line!

The fashion house have spread their stylish wings to include a beauty brand under their name and the products look just as luxurious and stunning as you’d expect.

The codes of the Maison are conveyed within the Makeup collection, creating a unique bond between fashion and beauty. Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Maison Valentino, delivers his vision of beauty according to the time we are living in, by bringing his inclusive aesthetic where emotions, dreams and individuality are essential.

When Couture and Beauty opens to all individuals, it becomes a celebration of self-expression through formulas that amplify the Couture DNA: uniqueness, extravaganza and experimentation. Versatile multi-use, multi-finish products, that speak to the freedom of expression and individuality that lies at the core of the brand – because everyone is beautiful in their own way. A complete range of makeup from day one, from a myriad of 40 foundation shades, 50 lipsticks and numerous eye products. All the formulas are experimental, with a couture approach and all the lipsticks and palettes are refillable to play with different shades and textures.

Pierpaolo Piccioli has exclusively shot the makeup advertising campaign with 16 eclectic talents. Each model expresses a shade of Valentino, but all together create a Valentino Chorus – because Valentino Beauty is Human Beauty, a couture makeup open to all genders, ages and cultures.

‘Beauty is a complexity resolved through love. Beauty is democratic. I look at the identity of each individual, the uniqueness that encloses diversity and inclusivity. Beauty is about grace. Grace is something that you cannot describe, it is a perception. Beauty is something that gives me emotion. It is a connection. For Make up my vision is Rosso Valentino 22, on a morphing of 16 people.’ – Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli

The Valentino Beauty make up collection will be revealed on the 31st of May 2021, at Selfridges Department Store in London, with an exclusive Pop Up, and will roll out worldwide starting from August 2021. We can’t wait!