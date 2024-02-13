Valentine’s – love it or hate it? 1 in 3 have never received Valentine’s gift

Ahead of the most romantic day of the year, SuperValu has released the results of new research about how the Irish nation really feel about Valentine’s Day. Released this month, the research has uncovered that almost one in three adults (29%) in Ireland have never received anything for Valentine’s Day while a large percentage, 75%, said that they feel men are forgotten about on the annual day of love.

SuperValu, Ireland’s largest supermarket, wanted to get under the skin of the people of Ireland and turns out, Valentine’s Day, is not all love and roses! Despite us believing that men are forgotten about, nearly a fifth (18%) thought they shouldn’t get anything, not even a card! Thankfully romance is not dead and over half (52%) of those surveyed thought that men also deserve a little something.

Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone with 9% of people saying that the day makes them feel lonely as they don’t have a partner to celebrate the day with. However, love is still in the air with over half of the respondents (51%), planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day, with 30% stating they think it’s a lovely occasion to celebrate the partner in their life.

Staying in is the new going out it seems as 58% of respondents said they’d like to stay in, to either cook a meal with their partner (31%) or enjoy a takeaway (27%). Only 30% of the population plan to go out for dinner to celebrate.

When it comes to what people spend on Valentine’s Day, the average spend is €47.70, with top gifts received being a card (31%), flowers (29%) and chocolates (27%).

