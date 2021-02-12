Valentine’s Day: a tale of virtual dates, spice bag love & order envy

Valentine’s Day will be a little bit different this year, as staying at home has become the new ‘out out’, but it doesn’t have to be any less romantic, as hundreds of sweet and spicy dishes are available for delivery straight to your door on Just Eat, Ireland’s leading online food ordering and delivery app. With over 69% of people surveyed by Just Eat still planning on celebrating the most romantic day of the year, LOVE is most definitely still in the air.

With lockdown restrictions, there are many obstacles for dating life and Galentine’s Day celebrations, but Just Eat customers are getting creative with how they’re planning on spending time with the people they love, as 60% are open to sharing a takeaway meal virtually this Valentine’s Day. While we’ve all become accustomed to wearing casual clothes over the last couple of months, 51% of people surveyed are planning on getting out of their sweatpants, putting on their gladrags and making an extra effort for cupid’s arrival. However, 49% of people prefer to be comfy this year and feel that getting dressed up for the occasion is so ‘2019’!

According to 55% of us, it doesn’t matter what takeaway order our date chooses, so don’t stress about trying to make a good impression with your order choice. Unsurprisingly, as a nation of Spice Bag lovers, 66% of people said that Ireland’s favourite dish would get them feeling Hot ‘n’ Spicy. On the flip side, 34% of us would turn to the slightly more unusual choice of the burrito for that extra bit of flavour during date night.

We all experience order envy; when you look at someone’s plate and think ‘I should have picked that’. However, when it comes to dating, as a nation we’ve proven to be very polite as 67% of people when asked ‘If your date’s order looks tastier than yours, what would you do?’ stated that they would ‘ask for a taste’ rather than 33% who said they would ‘steal a bite’. For the week that’s in it, Just Eat surveyed customers asking, ‘Would you swipe right just to have a date on Valentine’s Day?’. Resisting the dating app trend, 76% of people said, ‘No way’, while 24% are a little bit more open to finding a ‘holidate’.

If a takeaway could be a soulmate, then we think we’ve found a match for you! Whether you’re single and ready to (virtually) mingle, happy in the honeymoon period, or celebrating a quarter of a century with someone special, why not dine in at home with Caramico’s couples offer which includes any two 12” Pizzas, Garlic bread, one large soft drink and box of Maltesers for just €20. Or if you’re looking for that extra little bit of spice, Bombay Pantry’s Korma Sutra meal deal might just be the meal for you! You can choose any two main courses from a selected menu including Butter Chicken Masala, Vegetable Kerala and more; plus two rice options (basmati rice/pulao rice) and Mango or Plum chutney, all for just €25.

When it comes to sharing a dessert, Offbeat Donuts’ Valentine’s Donut boxes’ are the perfect ‘sweet’ addition to any evening. Choose between the Lovers Dozen, the Lovers Six and the Lovers Three boxes filled with flavours such as: Red Velvet Heart, The Last Rolo, Nuts-ella about you, Lemon Meringue Rose, Be still my Boston Creme, Sprinkled With Love, Hazel-nuts about you or White Chocolate & Raspberry.

There’s something for everyone on Just Eat, with over 3,000 restaurant partners and 40 different cuisine types available right across the country. So, this Valentine’s Day, get comfortable, tap on the Just Eat app and get ordering.