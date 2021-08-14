Urban Decay have a new eye shadow palette coming out and we’re BUZZING

We love summer – the heat, the long evenings, the beach days, the fun sundresses – It’s the season we wait for all year round. What we don’t love about summer? How our makeup doesn’t last in the hot summer weather.

We get all dolled up and ready to go for a night out, only to have half our makeup melted off by the time we arrive sweaty and with our eye makeup halfway down our face to the bar. During the summer months, we need long-wearing, super pigmented colours and formulas to ensure our makeup doesn’t budge – no matter how hot it gets.

Enter Urban Decay’s recharged, reinvented, and completely vegan formulas for everything eye. Their 24/7 lineup has now been upgraded for long-lasting hyper pigmented colour and rich, velvety texture to keep eyes looking fresh and crease-free all day. With just one swipe of these high performance, transfer-proof shades you’ll be ready for whatever the day brings!

Their new caffeine infused shades are perfect for those who struggle with early mornings -because let’s be real, some mornings are harder than others and we all could use a little boost of caffeine to get the day going! They have packed their entire 24/7 line up with a hit of caffeine to instantly perk up and give eyes a more “awake” look. Plus, choose from a line up of new formulas and formats that are easier than ever to apply. Whether you’re going for quick and easy sticks to classic hyper-pigmented singles, their insane range of shades will give eyes the pick-me-up they’ve been craving.

This line up of 25 high-performance, ultra-pigmented shades goes on smooth with a velvety texture and stays put for up to 12 hours. With finishes from matte and metallic to satin and shimmer this line up was made with every badass beauty lover in mind. No matter your mood, there’s definitely a hue for you—pick from shades like Introvert (an everyday matte beige) or Charged (a vibrant cobalt blue).

Want maximum sparkle with minimum fallout? These shades have got you covered with 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow. A forever favourite formula just got an all-vegan upgrade—5 classic shades and an extra shot of caffeine with up to 16-hour wear. Eyes perk up with a long-lasting formula that lasts all day and a velvety crease-free lay down of high-pigmented shimmer. Whether you’re adding a pop to your inner corner or going high-voltage sparkle from lash line to brow bone, your look stays put until you’re ready for your next round!

Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow, 24/7 Moondust Shadow will be available exclusively from Urban Decay’s Irish retail stockist August, in Arnott’s Beauty Hall, Henry Street, Dublin 2 and online Arnotts.ie