Unlock the secret to a beautiful, golden glow with the Bellamianta Illuminating Body Elixir

Irish beauty brand Bellamianta has unveiled their latest exciting launch – The Illuminating Body Elixir (RRP €23/£19.99). A stunning addition to their extensive product range and a liquid formulation of their cult favourite, best-selling Illuminating Bronzing Powder, it blends advanced skincare with the glamour of radiant beauty, providing an exceptional way to achieve a golden glow.

The Illuminating Body Elixir features a unique formula enriched with intense, ultra-fine shimmer pigments designed to reflect light, highlighting your best features and imparting a luminous glow, all the while prioritising healthy skin.

Whether preparing for a special occasion or elevating your everyday routine, this versatile elixir is the ideal solution for achieving a radiant complexion, making it perfect for enhancing your tan, highlighting features, or adding a subtle shimmer.

Enriched with Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil and Vitamin E, the Illuminating Body Elixir is formulated to nourish the skin, delivering essential hydration while leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. Its lightweight texture ensures effortless application and a velvety finish without any sticky residue and making you feel confident in your skin.

For best results, apply the Bellamianta Illuminating Body Elixir to fresh, dry skin. Focus on highlighting areas like the collarbones, shoulders, arms, and legs for a radiant, all-over glow and ultimate luminosity.

The Bellamianta The Illuminating Body Elixir (RRP €23/£19.99) is available now at www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide.