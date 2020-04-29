Most people still believe in these age-old wedding traditions

There may not be any weddings happening at the moment, but that hasn't stopped us from chatting about them. We've been nattering about The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding all afternoon as they're celebrating their ninth anniversary today. We've been scouring through old wedding photos with our families and even managed to find our uncle's old wedding DVD, which proved to be that little bit more entertaining than scrolling through Netflix for an hour.

A new survey has even found that people still believe in age-old wedding superstitions, despite them being centuries old. The survey conducted by topratedcasinos.co.uk uncovered the superstitious beliefs of the public and some of them may surprise you.

The age-old wedding traditions of the bride and groom not seeing each other before the ceremony and wearing ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue’ have stood the test of time and are still considered significant today, with both featuring in the top five superstitious beliefs across the country.

Relationship Status

The report reveals that 76 percent of happily married people believe and follow superstitions, with wearing a veil on the big day being the secret to marriage, or so it would appear. According to the data, 90 percent of brides that stayed in a committed relationship exercised this tradition.

Carrying the bride across the threshold has also been successful in preventing divorce! 83 percent of married couples admitted to acting out this tradition and have stayed together ever since!

The top superstitions followed by those who are married are:

· Bride and groom not seeing each other the morning of their wedding day

· Breaking a mirror is bad luck

· Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue

· Walking under a ladder will bring you seven years bad luck

· Opening an umbrella indoors

Those who are married but had been divorced were the most superstitious, whilst those who are divorced are the most superstitious about the bride and groom not seeing each other before the big day! Divorcees were also twice as likely as single people to believe in horoscopes and twice as likely as those who are married but had been divorced to believe in relationship compatibility based on star signs.