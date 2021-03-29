Unislim announce charity partnership with Pieta House

Today, Unislim, Ireland’s only Irish owned holistic weight loss and health community, has opened registration to the Irish at home and abroad to take part in its first ever global ‘virtual’ 5k Hop ‘n’ Run for Pieta House on Easter Monday 2021.

With thousands of members nationwide Unislim has seen the benefits of increased exercise to support our mental health and wellbeing, especially during lockdown.

“Easter Monday is a day of celebration & what better way to enjoy the day than getting fresh air and raising funds for this fantastic, lifesaving charity”, said Fiona Gratzer, CEO Unislim.

Fundraising from the event will help Pieta provide its FREE lifesaving services to people 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. During Covid these services are especially needed for the mental health and wellbeing of people in Ireland and to help support people in suicidal distress, who are self-harming or bereaved.

Unislim had to close their classes across Ireland a year ago due to the pandemic and very quickly created and launched their new online programme. Now Unislim has a far-reaching community of members and friends across the world, thanks to this pandemic inducing push online. The Irish diaspora from all corners of the globe have joined online to connect with members in Ireland, embark on a healthy lifestyle and get fitter during lockdown.

Rachel Murphy, Director of Fundraising, Pieta House, said “We are so pleased to have the support of the Unislim Hop’n Run for Pieta House. We look forward to working with them to raise funds and awareness for Pieta. Pieta’s service is free to anyone who needs it and the support of Unislim and its members will help reach people throughout Ireland.”

Registration for the event is on eventmaster.ie/event/WBjRi65i0j and the cost is just €20.

The first 500 participants will receive a free Pieta t-shirt and free Unislim facemask.

Start time is 11am Easter Monday – but you can start anytime that suits you.

Use any app to register your walk/run and post pics to social media using the #unislimhopnrun #unislim5k #unislim4pieta #pieta #unislim

Pick a walk or run in any location that suits you.

Please follow the government guidelines and only walk within your 5k limit.

Prizes on the day for best pics and posts are kindly sponsored by The Handmade Soap Company, Ireland’s premiere natural skincare & wellness brand, where kindness really does come naturally.