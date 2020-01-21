Uncanny! The Crown’s Emma Corrin transforms into Princess Diana

Finding the right actress to play Princess Diana in The Crown took the creators quite some time, but it is evident that Emma Corrin is the perfect fit.

The actress was spotted filming the popular drama series at the Savoy, London and she looks every inch of Princess Diana.

The uncanny resemblance between the 24-year-old and the People’s Princess is truly incredible.

Emma was filming a scene set at the Barnardos Champion Children Awards, which Diana attended in the late ‘80s.

The 24-year-old actress wore her hair in Diana’s signature bouffant cut and wore a floral dress as Diana did when she was at the ceremony in 1988.

Emma couldn’t help but gush about the honour of playing Diana when Netflix announced she was joining the cast.

She commented, “Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

"To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice.”

Emma has also been spotted filming scenes with Josh O’ Connor, who plays a young Prince Charles.

The couple’s 1983 Australia Tour is set to feature in the fourth season after the cast were spotted filming in Almería, Spain late last year.

Charles and Diana’s relationship will be a major part of the fourth instalment of the drama series. We certainly cannot wait to see Emma shine on screen.