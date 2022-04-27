Ultraceuticals launch new must try Ultra A Skin Perfecting Eye Cream.

Ultraceuticals new Ultra A Skin Perfecting Eye Cream is a potent skin refining eye cream containing Ultraceuticals newly reformulated Ultra-RETI (Advanced Retinol and delivery technology) combined with a firming peptide and Sodium Hyaluronate, hydrates and plumps to visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles and refine the delicate skin around the eyes, packaged in ophthalmic packaging for a more accurate release of cream.

BENEFITS

Ultra-Reti™ Retinol – An Advanced Delivery Technology.

Contains the proprietary ULTRA-RETI™ microparticles, which are an advanced Retinol stabilisation and delivery technology.

Enhanced With Soothing And Hydrating Ingredients

Contains the blend of soothing ingredients Bisabolol and Stearyl Glycyrrhetinate (Licorice Extract) and moisture-rich Sodium Hyaluronate to help support skin comfort whilst adjusting to the use of retinol.

Helps Plump Out Fine Lines & Wrinkles

This potent eye cream helps hydrate and plump to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and rejuvenate the appearance of the skin

KEY INGREDIENTS

Retinol

Retinol (Vitamin A) is arguably the most renowned ingredient in cosmeceuticals for its ability to help reduce the appearance of premature skin ageing. Retinol rejuvenates the appearance of the skin, helping it to look smoother and refined. It is often recommended as a key complement to other cosmeceutical ingredients to target skin concerns such as the appearance of uneven complexion and lack of radiance.

Bisabolol

It is the primary active component of Chamomile and has been used for centuries for its calming and conditioning qualities.

Saccharide Isomerate

Which is an Exopolysaccharide (EPS) isolated from the Laminaria alga in river Wrac'h in France which helps to increase skin hydration and delivers a smooth, youthful and radiant complexion.

Microcollagen

Made from a combination of 2 effective peptides (Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1 and Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7), which work in synergy to deliver firmer and healthy-looking skin.

Ultraceuticals products have been developed in line with our Ingredients Policy to ensure our new product development balances the needs of our customers and society with our ongoing quest for product excellence. Our products are not tested on animals and our ingredients are obtained from non-genetically modified resources where possible. Formulated without propylene glycol and parabens. When a scent is desired, our products are fragranced with natural aromas extracted from plants. Without propylene glycol and parabens. When a scent is desired, our products are fragranced with natural aromas extracted from plants.

Application & Usage:

Suitable for Normal, Dry or Oily Skin

Apply once a day, on alternate days to the eye area around the orbital contour. Gradually build to daily use as tolerated.

Dispense sparingly onto a clean fingertip.

Warnings: Avoid direct contact with eyes. Discontinue use if signs of irritation appear. Not to be used on damaged or sensitive skin types. Avoid if pregnant or lactating.

Ultraceuticals new Ultra A Skin Perfecting Eye Cream (15ml, RRP: €73) and is available in selected stockists nationwide, visit the store locator to find your nearest location click here.