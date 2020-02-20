This weekend’s Call The Midwife final is going to be super emotional

We can’t quite believe Call The Midwife comes to an end this Sunday. This season whizzed by in the blink of an eye and our hearts are already mourning the end to another wonderful chapter of the show.

This season has been full of eye-opening and heartbreaking storylines that educated us in so many ways. Many tears were shed and many laughs were had (mainly over Sister Monica Joan stealing Dr McNulty’s chips.)

We watched each character face their own personal battles, including the Turners whose world was turned upside down when little Mae’s birth mother returned to Poplar to see her daughter. Valerie struggled to cope with the heartache of her nan’s jail sentence and Lucille fought to keep her relationship with the charming Cyril alive.

Well. I've just had a sneak preview of Sunday's Call the Midwife, and this is the result. In BITS. #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/bNO5jA6Vr9 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) February 19, 2020

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotion for the ladies of Nonnatus House and you’re going to need the tissues come Sunday night.

Stephen McGann, who plays the delightful Dr Turner, has revealed it’s quite the emotional episode. The actor is married to Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas so got an early look at the finale.

He posted a selfie to Twitter to warn fans that they’re bound to be in floods of tears on Sunday night. The actor wrote: “Well. I've just had a sneak preview of Sunday's Call the Midwife, and this is the result. In BITS. #CallTheMidwife.”

Fans admitted they’d struggle to cope with another harrowing finale, especially after Barbara’s heartbreaking death a few years ago.

One said: “Surely it can’t be worse than Barbara? I’ve only just recovered from that.”

“I feel only death that will break me more will be sister Monica Joan! Although sister Evangelina got me because of sister Monica Joan!” another said.

Who knows what will happen in the season finale but we hope we won’t be bidding farewell to any of the main characters!

Call The Midwife finale airs on BBC One at 8pm this Sunday.