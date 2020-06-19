Two bodies found during search for father and son in Co. Donegal

Two bodies have been found during the search for a father and son in Lough Keel, Kilmacrennan, Co. Donegal.

It is believed the family were on a fishing trip when one of them fell into the water and the other tried to help him.

Shortly after 3p.m on June 18, Gardaí assisted by members of the Rescue 118 helicopter, the Mulroy Coastguard and Sheephaven Sub-Aqua Unit were called to a search operation on Lough Keel. One teenage boy was rescued from the Lough and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

It is understood that the family have a holiday home in the area.

Two male bodies, one aged in his 40s and one teenager, were recovered from the Lough yesterday evening and have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where post-mortems are expected to take place.