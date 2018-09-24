WhyIDidntReport: Twitter’s powerful stories of sexual assault

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of rape and sexual assault.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump tweeted something inflammatory. This is not unusual, however this time, it was a step too far for victims and survivors of sexual assault.

The US President tweeted that if an alleged sexual assault against Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was as bad as she has said, then surely she reported it at the time of occurrence.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford told the Washington Post that Supreme Court of the United States nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Dr Ford didn't tell anyone about the incident until 2012, when she told a therapist.

Trump has added his opinion to the conversation, sparking outrage.

In response, people have been sharing their stories under the #WhyIDidntReport hashtag to explain to the president wht some assaults go unreported:

Because I knew which of us my parents would choose. #WhyIDidntReport — Bed Head (@kimdeali0) September 23, 2018

I, as a MAN, was sexually assaulted from the day I was born until I was roughly 16. I was afraid of how my life would be totally devastated if my parents divorced and dad went to jail. #WhyIDidntReport — Twit (@IgnoreThisTwit) September 23, 2018

Because I'm a minor and I'm embarrassed to tell my parents. #WhyIDidntReport — Ryan Perkins (@Splergefur) September 23, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport

I did. And when my mother found out that I went to the police, she told me that I had ruined a man’s life for no reason. — Angel Waters (@Right_triAngel) September 23, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport The police officer I spoke to said, and I quote, "Are you sure you want to report this? It could ruin his life, you know." I was diagnosed with PTSD after the attack. Six years later, I still live with it. — Jessica Estey (@jessieestey) September 23, 2018

I was 15. He was a close family relative. I was visiting in a one horse town. I knew no one would believe me. I feared my family would hate me. I wondered if it was my fault because I followed him to the basement wearing shorts and a tank top. #WhyIDidntReport — Renee (@reneesaks) September 23, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport Because he taught women's self defense. Because I was scared of not being believed. — Rori (@roricreek) September 23, 2018

Because I drove to his house to hang out.. I made the decision to sit on the couch with him, to trust him. I thought no one would believe me, who would want to rape the fat girl? #WhyIDidntReport — Jenna Austin (@JennaaaaaLeeeee) September 23, 2018

Because I was drinking.

Because I was somewhere I shouldn’t have been.

Because I knew him.

Because I kept my baby.#WhyIDidntReport — Callie Gillespie (@gillispie7840) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport …. I did report- and NOTHING HAPPENED! 1985- I was 18; my boss assaulted me, harassed other women repeatedly & in front of customers. 3 of us went to his superior- the mayor. Mr. Mayor says "Can't blame him, you're attractive ladies." — Tagz (@Tagz_66) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport He was head of the dorm at Concordia College in Moorhead MN in 1977. He handed me a coke in the hallway – I had never heard of being drugged and raped. When I woke up, I was still under the influence & didn’t recover for 48 hrs. I was too confused to report it. — Sheryl Hohle (@shohle) September 22, 2018

Whether an assault occurred 24 hours or 24 years ago, victims should not be disbelieved based on the length of time it takes them to report a crime.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with the aftermath of a sexual assault, please contact the Rape Crisis Centre on 1800-778888 for support.