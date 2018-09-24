SHEmazing!
#WhyIDidntReport: Twitter’s powerful stories of sexual assault

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of rape and sexual assault. 

Earlier this week, Donald Trump tweeted something inflammatory. This is not unusual, however this time, it was a step too far for victims and survivors of sexual assault. 

The US President tweeted that if an alleged sexual assault against Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was as bad as she has said, then surely she reported it at the time of occurrence. 

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford told the Washington Post that Supreme Court of the United States nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. 

Dr Ford didn't tell anyone about the incident until 2012, when she told a therapist.

Trump has added his opinion to the conversation, sparking outrage.

In response, people have been sharing their stories under the #WhyIDidntReport hashtag to explain to the president wht some assaults go unreported:

Whether an assault occurred 24 hours or 24 years ago, victims should not be disbelieved based on the length of time it takes them to report a crime. 

If you or anyone you know is struggling with the aftermath of a sexual assault, please contact the Rape Crisis Centre on  1800-778888 for support. 

