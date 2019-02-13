Twi-reunite: Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner party together

It seems like we can't escape the nostalgia at the moment, from Westlife and Spice Girls to possible Gossip Girl reboots and Sabrina the Teenage Witch getting a Netflix make-over; we're overwhelmed.

Also, what year is it? Because the latest celebrity sighting has us CONFUSED AF.

Remember when Stephanie Meyers wrote fan-fiction about randy vampires that became a book and then a massively successful movie franchise which attracted every adolescent on earth?

The Twilight Saga had our hearts racing, and our friendships torn apart with our Team Jacob versus Team Edward mentality.

Not to mention the whole drama between the in-real-life couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Apparently, Stewart was feelin' the throwback vibes too, because she turned up to Taylor Lautner's birthday party.

The pair had an impromptu reunion on Monday, and we're DYING.

The old pals, who played Bella Swan and Jacob Black in the cult YA movies, reunited to celebrate Taylor's 27th birthday.

Taylor's girlfriend, Tay Dome, threw him a gorgeous surprise party and we really wish our invite hadn't gotten lost in the post.

Kristen and her girlfriend Sara Dinkin were among those invited, according to the MailOnline. Taylor wrote a note to his girlfriend on Instagram, captioning it; "Thank you Tay Dome for the best birthday EVER. I’ve never been more surprised in my life."

Can you BELIEVE that it's been 10 WHOLE YEARS since Twilight was released in cinemas? Taylor recently paid tribute to the film franchise by sharing a meme of himself side-by-side with Kendall Jenner, and we cried laughing.

He captioned the image; "It's been 10 years exactly since twilight was released in theatres. I thought I should take this moment to thank every single fan who has supported the franchise over the last decade but also to thank Kendall Jenner for being my hair inspiration back in 2007."

Gas, Taylor, gas. We just wish Robert Pattinson had joined in the fun, but he seemed to hate Twilight anyways. Remember those YouTube clips of the awkward interviews, with R-Patz dissing the series?

We had to laugh, the poor man was locked in a contract.

At least Taylor and Kristen are still pals? It's so pure.

Feature image: YouTube